Raymond Berry

A life well lived is a precious gift of hope and strength and grace,
From someone who has made our world a brighter, better place ….
Raymond Milton Berry, 89, a well known and respected dairy farmer from Lounsberry, N.Y. went home to be with his Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020 following a brief battle with COVID-19. Raymond was born June 20, 1930 on the Friedrichsen family farm in Nichols, a son of the late Alvy and Waneta (Shoemaker) Berry. He was a graduate of the Nichols High School Class of 1950.
On October 4, 1952 Raymond married his loving wife Alice Lucille “Daisy” McNeil. Together they shared 54 years of marriage until her passing on October 31, 2006. Raymond and Lucille were long-time members of the Lounsberry United Methodist Church and were instrumental in establishing the Food Pantry in 1980. He served for over 40 years as the church treasurer, was a member of the church choir, and board of trustees. In addition, Raymond devoted a portion of his time to the Riverside Cemetery in Lounsberry, in which he served as the secretary and a board member. Farming was Raymond’s second love ~his first being Lucille and his family. He believed many of the best things in life are indeed free ~ he loved the splendor of a sunrise, the invigorating sight of your land greening each spring, long walks and tending to his flower gardens. Raymond’s appreciation for the natural world extended into his travels in which he and Lucille toured by bus to visit Alaska ~ the journey was for 5 weeks. Raymond and Lucille achieved the bragging rights to say that they had visited all 50 states! A hardworking and humble man, Raymond had a twinkle in his eye and enjoyed conversing with anyone, even someone he just met, always engaging his listeners with his honesty, practicality and humor. He cherished the friendships he made over the years, making a point to give back as much as he received from his friends and loved ones.
Raymond is survived by his sons David Berry; Daniel and his wife Julie Berry all of Lounsberry; his grandchildren: Morgan Berry; and Brian (Allison) Berry; great grandchildren: Eli, Corinne and Elise; his siblings: John (Rose) Berry of Nichols; Fred (Kathie) Berry of Candor; Ruth (Jack) Quinn of Willseyville; Lois (Bud) Waite of Owego; sisters-in-law: Donna Berry of Owego and Martha Berry of Nichols. Many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Raymond was welcomed into Heaven by his parents; his wife Lucille; brothers: Robert and Lloyd.
A celebration of Raymond’s life will take place at the Lounsberry Church when we are able to gather as family and friends. Raymond will be laid to rest next to his wife Lucille in the Lounsberry Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Flowers will be provided by the family and they encourage those to remember the organizations that meant so much to Raymond and Lucille : Lounsberry United Methodist Church, The Lounsbery Food Pantry, or Lounsberry Cemetery in loving memory of Raymond Milton Berry.