Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all.... Patricia Kay (Taylor) Schwarz, 73, of Nichols passed away peacefully at her home on December 6, 2019 following a brief illness. Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.