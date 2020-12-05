Catherine “Cathy” A. Frisbie, 73, of Milan, Pa., passed away with her children by her side on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa. following a brief illness.
She was born March 11, 1947, in Elmira, N.Y., the daughter of the late Stan and Josephine (Wantuck) Ferrell.
Cathy was a cashier at both P & C and TOPS for many years and was still employed until her recent illness. She was an animal lover, and especially loved going for rides and walks with her beloved dog, Dutchess. She loved her family very much.
She is predeceased by her loving husband of almost 50 years; James E. Frisbie, Sr., father; Stanley Ferrell, Sr., and brother; Stanley Ferrell, Jr.
Catherine is survived by her children; James E., Jr. (Mary) Frisbie of Barton, N.Y., Nikki Frisbie (Donnie) of Towanda, Pa., and Kim (Jason) Page of Monroeton, Pa., grandchildren; Molly Gentile, Audri Frisbie, Brenton Frisbie, Kristopher Page, Brianna Frisbie, Leandra McNeal, Tayton Fiske, and Branson Fiske, and one great-grandson; Preston Page. She is also survived by her mother; Josephine Burdick of Colo., sisters; Margaret (Bill) Morris of Athens, Pa., and Patty (Wade) Woodward of Colo., brothers-in-law; Larry (Sherry) Frisbie of South Waverly, Pa. and Charles Frisbie of Athens, Pa., sister-in-law; Rosemary Proctor of Sayre, Pa., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service to be held in the spring will be announced at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. at the time of the service.
Memorial donations may be made in Cathy’s memory to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com