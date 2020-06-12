Betty May Bailey, 98, of Johnson City, N.Y., formerly of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Elizabeth Church Manor in Binghamton, NY. She was born on July 10,1921 in Sayre, Pa.
Betty was a graduate of Sayre High School, class of 1939, and The Ned Rayburn School of Dance in New York City. She was a popular entertainer in the local area, starting at age 7. She worked for many years as a cashier at the Sayre Super Duper Market. Her last place of employment was the Ingersoll Rand in Athens, Pa. She was an avid golfer, and also enjoyed her card club and monthly outings with her birthday group in the Valley. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre.
She is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Edward W. Bailey, and brothers-in-law, Ellsworth (Betty) Bailey of Vestal, NY, and Robert (Ann) Bailey of Athens, Pa.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Patricia (Brinson) Bailey of Laguna Woods, Ca., son, Richard Bailey of Sierra Vista, Az, grandson, Richard Bailey, Jr. of Tucson, Az, and step-grandson, Matthew Brinson, his wife Angela, and their daughters Eleanor and Penelope of Irvine, Ca., as well as many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
While living in Johnson City, Betty was blessed with a guardian angel, her niece Louise (Bailey) Riner of Vestal, N.Y. No words can express our gratitude for the unselfish and generous help and companionship she provided. The family also wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of the United Methodist Home, Hilltop Campus in Johnson City for their compassionate care during her residency there; and also the staff of the Elizabeth Church Manor, who provided her palliative care in her final days.
Per Betty’s Wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)