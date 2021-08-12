Lawrence “Larry” D. Johnson, 88, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital, following a brief illness.
He was born on July 10, 1933, in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Carl and Hazel (Roberts) Johnson.
Larry was a Veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean War. He was employed with Ingersoll Rand as a Machinist and was a Foreman for the last 10 years, prior to retiring. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and bowling. He enjoyed all sports, but he especially loved watching baseball and was an avid Dodgers fan. Larry liked Penn State sports as well. He had a love for all animals.
He is predeceased by his three brothers Jim, Charlie, and Dick.
Lawrence is survived by his spouse of 64 years Shirley Ann at home, sons and daughters-in-law Dale and Debbie Johnson of Waverly, N.Y., Randy and Michelle Johnson of Orlando, Fla., son Bill Johnson of Sayre, Pa., grandchildren Krista (Tony) Moses, Shawn (Monica) Johnson, and Kathleen Waugh, great-grandchildren Maverick, and Margo, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At the family’s request, all services will be private at a later date. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Larry’s name in keeping with his love of animals to: Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
