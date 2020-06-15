Sharon M. (Abrams) Kimball, 70, of South Waverly, Pa, passed away comfortably at home on Monday, June 15, 2020.
She was born on June 24, 1949, in Sayre, Pa, the daughter of the late John R. and Bernetta E. (Kent) Abrams.
Sharon loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid Bingo Player and enjoyed collecting state quarters.
She is predeceased by her son Travis J. Kimball, and sister Blanche Gregory.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 48 years James W. Kimball, daughters and sons-in-law Jennifer and Mike Holmes of Raleigh, NC and Anitra and Aaron Anthony of Athens, Pa, daughter-in-law Laura Kimball of South Waverly, Pa, grandchildren Desiree, Sarah, Crystal, Kyle, and Hunter, great-grandchildren Brian, Emma, and Weston, sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Keith Chapman of South Waverly, Pa, brother, and sister-in-law Russ and Suzy Abrams of Norfolk, Va, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Luthers Mills, Pa.
