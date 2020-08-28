Marilyn Lucille Wheeler, RN, 92, of Pleasant Gap, Pa., formerly of Athens Township, Pa., passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020. She was born In East Smithfield, Pa., on February 26, 1928, to Manley and Catherine (Gates) Harkness.
Marilyn was a graduate of Ulster, Pa., High School Class of 1945, and continued her education at the Robert Packer School of Nursing, in Sayre, Pa., graduating with the Class of 1948.
On August 14, 1949, she married Donald G. Wheeler at the Athens United Methodist Church. She was employed as an RN at the Robert Packer Hospital until 1962, when she accepted the position as School Nurse for the Athens Area School District. She received her BS Degree in Education with a major in Public Health Nursing in 1969 from Mansfield University. She retired as a School Nurse in 1988.
Marilyn was a 50+ year member of the Athens United Methodist Church, a member of the Sayre Chapter No. 43 Order of the Eastern Star, and the Tioga Point Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and was more recently affiliated with the Bellefonte Chapter DAR. Marilyn loved square dancing with her husband Don and they were members of the PenNY Promenaders and Curly Q’s square-dancing clubs. They enjoyed spending their winters in Florida, traveling, and were members of the Holiday Rambler and Susquehanna Valley Camping clubs, through which they made and maintained several cherished friendships.
In her later years, Marilyn had two hobbies she was passionate about. She was well known for baking cookies and distributing them to family, friends, and folks she came in contact with, earning her the title of “Cookie Grammy.” Her counted cross-stitch won numerous blue ribbons and awards at the Troy Fair, the Osceola County Fair in Florida, and the Grange Fair after moving here to Centre County 10 years ago.
Marilyn is survived by son Lyle B. Wheeler, of Millers Creek, N.C., son Leigh D. (Ethel) Wheeler, of State College, Pa., grandchildren Kelsey (Pete) Schissel, of Asheville, N.C., Brian (Chrystal) Wheeler of State College, Pa., Harold W.J. (Summer) Wheeler of Fuquay Varina, N.C., and Karen (Adam) Jones, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; great-grandchildren William Edward Wheeler and Haleigh Jade Wheeler, both of North Carolina. She is also survived by brother-in-law Robert (Marie) Wheeler of Nichols, N.Y., brother-in-law Jack Tidlow, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends.
In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her husband of 58 years, Donald G. Wheeler on June 4, 2008. She was also pre-deceased by brother Robert Harkness, sister-in-law Marjorie Harkness, brother-in-law Francis Wheeler, sister-in-law Evelyn Tubbs Wheeler, and sister-in-law Marilyn K. Wheeler Tidlow.
Due to the current public health situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation, with instead a private graveside service at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa., at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a future date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be directed to the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens, PA, 18810 , with a notation for the church organ restoration fund, or The Oaks at Pleasant Gap, 200 Rachel Drive, Pleasant Gap, PA, 16823, with attention to the Benevolent Care Fund. Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.