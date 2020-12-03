Lola J. Fice, 87, of Dallas, Pa., passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, Pa. Born in Sayre, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Mayme Scott Jenney and was a graduate of Athens High School.
Lola worked for Eastman Kodak Industries for some time in the X-ray film department. She also worked for Endicott Johnson and was a CNA with home health care and other nursing centers.
To Lola, family always came first and working on the family farm was in her blood. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, and playing dice. She especially liked her hot tub.
Lola was preceded in death by her first husband Hal Wagner and second husband William P. Fice, brothers Scott, Charles, Robert, and Harold Jenney, sisters Grace Shickler, Bernice Jenney, Beatrice Jones, and Lois Pratt, sister-in-law Nancy Frisbie, and brother-in-law Theron Fice.
Surviving are her son William Fice of Durango, Colo., and her daughters Terri Massardo (Steve) of Saugerties, N.Y., Mary D. Williams (Frank) of Centermoreland, Pa., Robin Morren (Mike) of Wyoming, Mich., Jennie Boyle (David) of Townville, S.C., and Ann Farnham of Owego, N.Y. She derived infinite pleasure from her 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, Pa. Online condolences can be made to DisqueFuneralHome.com.