Frederick James Davidson Jr, AKA “Freddy Duh!”, 29 of Waverly, N.Y. died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital doing what he loved, wheelies and burn outs.
He was predeceased by is grandparents, Charles and Hazel Davidson.
Freddy is survived by his children, Joshua Fields and his mother, Danielle Fields of Lockwood, Camden Davidson and his mother, Misty Smith of Waverly, DonnaLilly and RoseaLynn Davidson, step-children, Dylan Gladfelter, Destiny Gladfelter and Haley Burdick and their mother, Kathryn Davidson of Sayre; parents, Frederick Sr. and Dawn Davidson of Lockwood; grandparents, Skip and Nancy Scott of Barton; siblings, Ryan Davidson of Waverly, Joshua Davidson of Chemung and Carly Davidson of Lockwood; significant other, Tasha Plouse and her children, Mackenzie Plouse, Briana Haxton and Taylor Haxton of Waverly; also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Freddy loved riding motorcycles and dirt bikes, going mudding and drag racing. He enjoyed building cars and tinkering. Most of all he loved being a father to his children.
A time calling will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service to honor Freddy’s life will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with burial to follow in the family plot in Flemingville Cemetery in Owego. For those who cannot attend the service, it will be live streamed on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Freddy’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.