Anna C. Juda, 93, formerly of Athens, PA passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
She was born Anna Christine Trumpfheller (Seeger) on May 13, 1926 in Hetzbach, Germany. Anna came to America on the troopship, The General Muir, with her husband and son, Charles on November 5, 1948. She became a US Citizen on May 5, 1981, of which she was very proud.
Anna retired from Robert Packer Hospital Housekeeping Department in December of 2005, at the age of 80. She worked there 37-plus years in laundry and housekeeping. She was always very proud of her work at the hospital and the many lifetime friends she made. Anna was a hard worker and loved by all.
She loved to knit and crochet. In her younger years, she loved to crochet beautiful doilies and pick blueberries on the mountain in Ridgebury, PA.
She will be missed deeply by all who knew her. A special thank you to her friends when at Page Manor, especially Inga Welles, Betsy Pidcoe and many others who always were there checking on Anna. For being so good, the visits and flowers, special thanks to Thomas and Donna Salpino, and Dan and Teresa Hildegard Atwell. Thanks to the Riverview Nursing Home Staff, Owego, N.Y. for the excellent care extended to Anna, with special thanks to Sue, Trina, John, Mitra, and Dr. Hodgeman.
She is predeceased by her husband, Sgt. Major Joseph J. Juda in 1991; brother-in-law, Charles Juda of Philadelphia, PA and mother-in-law, Mary Kemper Juda.
Anna is survived by her children, Charles (Seana) Juda of Elmira, N.Y., Mike (Kathleen) Juda of Sayre, PA, Joseph Juda of Altoona, PA, William (Marilyn) Juda of Sayre, PA, and Mary (Dan) Tokos of Binghamton, N.Y.; granddaughter, Kim Juda of Elmira, N.Y.; and grandson, Joshua Juda. She is also survived by her nephew, Dennis (Bonnie) Juda; and three great nieces, Katy, Stephanie and Becky of Cape May, NJ.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2pm at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
