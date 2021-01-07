Violet Tyson Hunsinger Maryott, 93, formerly of Towanda, Pa., passed away early Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021 at The Gardens at Tunkhannock Nursing Center, Tunkhannock, Pa.
Violet was born in Barclay, Kan., on Sept. 22, 1927, the daughter of Fred and Hallie Briley Tyson. She was a graduate of Osage City High School, Osage City, Kan., with the Class of 1944. Violet was employed by the Blue Swan in Sayre, Pa., for two years and was subsequently employed by GTE products in Towanda for 35 years until her retirement in 1990. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Towanda, and the Sylvania Women’s Club.
Surviving are her daughter, Alyce Hunsinger of Tunkhannock, sons, Harold Michael (Terri) Hunsinger of Copley, Ohio, John (Terry) Hunsinger of Milan, grandchildren, Michelle (James) Manning of Milan, Chris (Heather) Hunsinger of Sayre, Jason (Lori) Hunsinger of Milan, Donovan Hunsinger of Copley, Ohio, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Lois Tyson of Topeka, Kan., as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Marley “Mike” Maryott in 1994, her son, Jackie Hunsinger in 1948, brothers, Willie and Alfred Tyson and sisters, Mary Klatt and Nina Ragsdale.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa., with the Rev. James Donahoo officiating.
