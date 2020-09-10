Joseph J. Gabrielli, 87, of Cornwall Manor, Cornwall, Pa. was born in Susquehanna, Pa. on 19 March 1933 to the late Americo and Elena (DeAngelis) Gabrielli, and graduated from Sayre High School in 1950.
He was employed by Ingersoll Rand prior to serving three years in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a combat veteran of the Korean War with the 11th Marine Regiment (artillery). While in Korea, he was a member of the 11th Marines baseball team that became 1st Marine Division Champions in 1953. Throughout his life Mr. Gabrielli participated in numerous sports; primarily baseball, softball, pickleball and tennis.
Mr. Gabrielli retired from International Business Machines Corporation in 1991 after 35 years of service, which included assignments in Endicott, N.Y.; Owego, N.Y.; Huntsville, AL; and Manassas, Va.. His early retirement years were spent in Brevard, N.C. where he was involved with coaching baseball and tennis at Brevard College.
Mr. Gabrielli is survived by his wife, the former Jean Shepps and three sons: Michael (Vittoria) of Murrells Inlet, SC, Steven (Teresa) of Flower Mound, TX; and Allen (Theresa) of Purcellville, VA, a sister-in-law Audrey Gabrielli of Elmira, NY and eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister (Virginia) and brother (John). Mr. and Mrs. Gabrielli celebrated 66 years of marriage on 8 May 2020.
A private service with military honors will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on 14 September 2020.