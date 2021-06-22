Wilbur “Dick” C. Sharpsteen, 83, of Waverly passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 with his loving family by his side, at the Robert Packer Hospital.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wilbur K. and Naomi Frisbie Sharpsteen; his wife of 56 years, Mary Ellen Sharpsteen; and his sisters, Veronica “Nancy” Shaffer, Audrey LaFritz and Grace Miller.
Dick is survived by his children, Gene (Ann) Sharpsteen of Waverly, Pam Sharpsteen of Chemung, Mary Lea Robinson of Chemung, Rich “Dickie” (Vera) Sharpsteen of Waverly and Steve (Kris) Sharpsteen of Waverly; his sisters, Darlene (Russell) Robinson of Florida and Beverly (William) Ellison of Halsey Valley; his brother, Gilbert “Bucky” (Cathy) Sharpsteen of Chemung; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dick was a proud Marine, serving from 1955-1958. After his military service, he worked at Dalrymple as an equipment operator and then on to Austin Excavating & Paving. He owned the Chevron Gas Station in Sayre for many years and went on to own and operate S&B Trucking for many years. He also owned and operated the 5 Acres Tavern in Waverly. He was an avid race fan, who owned several race cars and he also raced throughout the Southern Tier. His life revolved around racing, from planning his work schedule, family events and family vacations around his race schedule. After his race career, he continued to watch his children, grandchildren and other family members race at various tracks in the area. He also enjoyed horseshoes, golf and playing shuffleboard.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. The family would like to invite all who would like to attend to a reception at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 immediately following calling hours, at the Waverly Barton Fire Department at 94 Williams Donnelly Industrial Parkway, Waverly, N.Y.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Chemung Cemetery in Chemung where full military honors will be accorded.
Those who would like to send a message of sympathy to Dick’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.