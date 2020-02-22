James B. Decker, 65, of Sayre passed away on December 10, 2019 at the Bradford County Manor, Troy, PA.
Jim was born on October 3, 1954 a son of Yoanne and Roy Chamberlain.
Jim loved to travel and did often with his family and friends. Jim was formerly employed Rynone Industries, Hancor and Valley Taxi. Jim enjoyed woodworking and wood crafting, camping, fishing hunting with James Jr., along with numerous nieces and nephews and friends of his children.
Jim was predeceased by his mother, Yoanne Chamberlain; Roy Chamberlain; Brownel Peake; and father-in-law Nelson Frisbie on September 27, 2019.
Jim is survived by his wife, Becky (Frisbie) of Milan; son, James Jr. and wife Courtney Smales; much-loved “little buddy” grandson Barkley; daughter, Melissa of Milan; son, Jordan of Milan; sisters, Je’anine and husband Don Ellingwood of Waverly, Tylene and husband Roy Rogers of Nichols; brothers, Mike and wife Lisa (Frisbie) Peake of Sayre, Fred Peake of Sayre; longtime friend, Elizabeth Umber of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Tuesday February 25 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Valley Assembly of God Church, 104 S. Main St, Athens, PA 18810, Pastor Chris Gray officiating
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com.
Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.