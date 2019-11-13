Dodd K. Crawford, 51, of Sayre passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Donald, Darren and David Crawford.
Dodd is survived by his loving wife, Brandy Crawford of Sayre; daughter, Dayla Crawford of Sayre; two stepchildren, Skylar and Jayden Bachert of Sayre; father, Donald Crawford of Waverly; mother, Kari Hack of Wellsboro; sisters, Dana Mongiello of Sayre, Dolly Crawford of Ohio, Debbie Crawford of Waverly; and a brother like no other, Corey Maher.
Dodd worked at Masco Cabinetry in Sayre for the last five years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working construction, hiking in the woods with his family, and cooking.
A memorial service to honor Dodd’s life will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to the family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.