Softly in the morning you heard a gently call, you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all…Kenneth R. Westfall, 72, of Nichols, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 following a courageous battle with Cancer.
Ken was born on May 30, 1947 in Ithaca, N.Y. a son of the late Raymond H. Westfall; Ruth D. and George Soltis.
He attended school at Ithaca High School and left at a young age to proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. Ken was a lifetime member of the Nichols Fire Department where he served as Assistant Chief and on the Board of Fire Commissioners. In addition, he also was a lifetime member of the VFW Owego and the Nichols United Methodist Church.
Devoted to his family, Ken treasured the time spent with them. He cherished family day trips and weekends to Clayton, N.Y. He also had a great love for John Deere tractors, model railroads and had quite the collection too! Spending time outdoors amongst Mother’s Nature finest gifts brought Ken great comfort ~ he often enjoyed hunting and fishing with close friends. His smile and loving hugs will be missed by so many especially those who were part of his daycare family.
Ken will be greatly missed by his wife of 43 years Catherine; his children: Kenneth and his wife Gina Klein; Billie and her husband Michael Elliott; Lee and his wife Patti Westfall. His cherished grandchildren: Tori, Cloe, Alexander “Xander” and Louden and a great granddaughter Teagan. His sister Janet Westfall, a brother Randy Westfall; Cathy’s extended family, his day care children, many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Ken was predeceased by his parents and his sister Barbara Tyler.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Monday, December 23rd from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nichols United Methodist Church, Main St., Nichols. A memorial service will follow at noon with Pastor Mary Jean Simonin and Pastor Daniel Martin will officiate. Military honors will be accorded following the service. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols United Methodist Trustees, 59-1 Main Street, Nichols, NY 13812 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, Pa 18848 in loving memory of Kenneth R. Westfall.