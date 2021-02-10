Arlene R. Pinheiro, LMFT, age 87, of Clinton Twp., N.J., peacefully passed away at home on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born on Dec. 3, 1933 in Newark, N.J. She had returned to her residence in Clinton Twp., N.J., after moving from New York State, where she had lived for many years. Arlene and her husband also lived in Somerset County, N.J., where they raised their children.
She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Rose Coppell Hochberg. Her siblings, Carlotta Luck and Leonard Hoch, both predeceased her.
Arlene was the wife of George Pinheiro, and recently celebrated 69 years of marriage.
Arlene touched many lives throughout her career. She was a civil rights activist, entrepreneur, educator, mentor, school counselor and an accomplished Marriage and Family Therapist. She started Universal High School, an alternative school for students who were falling through the cracks in the public system in Central Jersey. Thirteen years ago, she started her own private practice, Child Play Therapy with a Family Connection, in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, N.J., which is now run by her daughter Michelle. After relocating to New York State, she worked for the Greater Southern Tier BOCES in Elmira, N.Y., touching the lives of students and families through that program. Arlene loved her work and was still helping others until her passing.
Arlene loved music and played the piano. She also enjoyed reading and participated in a local book club near her home in New York. She made very close friends through her participation in this book club, whose members provided caring support during her long illness.
Survivors, in addition to her loving husband, include three of her four children, Michelle Pinheiro of Easton, Pa., Scott Pinheiro and his wife Debbie of Dayton, N.J., and Greg Pinheiro and his wife Mary of Monroe Twp., N.J.; daughter-in-law, Joann Pinheiro of Monroe Twp., N.J.; four grandchildren, Donald Mitchell, Shawn Massey, Heather Silenzio and Melissa Pinheiro. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren.
Arlene was predeceased by her son, Chris Pinheiro, who passed away in 2014, and also her granddaughter, Kylie Pinheiro.
Arlene did not wish to have a wake or funeral service. Instead, a memorial service will be conducted in the spring, and announcements will be forthcoming.
Arrangements were done by Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home in Lebanon, N.J.
Memorial contributions can be made to NJ Sharing Network, Attn: Foundation, 691 Central Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974 or your local Mothers Against Drunk Driving foundation.