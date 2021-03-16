John R. Borits, 84, of Ulster, Pa., passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a future date in the Morning Times by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. For up-to-date arrangements, please visit our Facebook page or go to “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. While there, you may send a private sympathy message of remembrance for John’s family. Memorial donations may be made in John’s name to Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson St., Sayre, PA 18840.