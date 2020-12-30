Harold L. “Sonny” Ostrander, age 82, of Bentley Creek, Pa., passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at home with his loving family at his side.
Sonny was born Dec. 1, 1938 in Wellsboro, son of the late Clarence and Bertha Ostrander.
Following graduation from high school, he served his country with the United States Army from 1958 to 1961.
He was married to the former Joan L. (Hoose) Ostrander, who survives.
Prior to his retirement, Sonny worked for Cummings Lumber as a truck driver and later bought his own truck, starting his own business driving long haul trucks.
He was a member of the Wellsburg Community Church and was an avid N.Y. Yankees and Notre Dame fan. He also followed the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. He found great enjoyment in camping and spending time with his loving family.
Survivors include his wife, Joan L. Ostrander of Bentley Creek; children, Harold LaRue (Tina) Ostrander Jr. of Mt. Lake, JanNeita (Roy) Mansfield of Millerton, Denise (Bob) Poulin of Millerton, Nancy (David) King of Palm Bay, Fla., Pete (Robin) VanNess of Athens, Ronald (Tammy) VanNess of Luthers Mills, Donald (Gail) VanNess of Towanda; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; two sisters, Linda (Fred) Richter of Canton, Geraldine (Bill) Finnerty of Ohio; a brother, Robert Ostrander of Austinville; close friend Sam (Saloma) Byler, along with many other special friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, Howard Ostrander, Clarence Ostrander, and stepchildren, Barbara Bailey, Rodney VanNess.
Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Wellsburg Community Church, 3662 Front St., Wellsburg, N.Y. His memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Faith Bogden officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy.