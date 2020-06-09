Yvonne Kay Bradley, age 82, passed away at Spring Hill, Florida, on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Kay, formerly of Sayre and Athens, was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Eva M. Billings. Her husband of 60 years, Fay Ross Bradley, preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by her children, Kim Stanfield and husband Bob of Spring Hill, Florida, Richard C. Bradley and wife Lori of Edmond Oklahoma, and Melissa Aylmer and husband Tom of Kissimmee Florida, as well as her brothers Ronald Billings of Sayre, and Richard Billings and wife Reggie of Arvada, Colorado. Kay has three granddaughters, Jessica Hopson and husband Justinian, Sarah Bradley, and Hannah Bradley, and three great-grandchildren, David, Arielle, and Jonathan Hopson, all of Edmond Oklahoma.
Kay was a loving mother who made a warm and inviting home in the many places where she lived. She was happy with simple things. She cared for the family’s pets, being especially fond of her cats. She played the piano and had a beautiful singing voice. She encouraged her children to take music and dance lessons and participate in recitals and school musical productions. When she and Ross travelled, she always liked their beach vacations best. She felt happiest in the sun near the sea.
Kay also loved children and made them her special friends when she cared for them at Bradford County Day Care and when she met them in her congregations in Waverly and Kissimmee.
In 1976 Kay was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Christian Witnesses. She regularly attended meetings of the Waverly and Kissimmee South congregations and shared the good news of God’s Kingdom with many in the door-to-door ministry.
Never one to seek the limelight, Kay always preferred to play a supporting role. All who knew her will remember her as a sweet and kind lady with a shy smile and warm embrace.
A memorial service for Kay will be live streamed via the Zoom video conferencing app on June 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. Eastern. The meeting identification number and password will be supplied via email to known friends and family members. Others may obtain the information by contacting Kim Stanfield by phone or text at 352-573-8101.