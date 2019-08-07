Claude F. Spicer Jr., age 60, of Elmira, born May 1, 1959 in Johnson City, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at 4:09 p.m. in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family in which he loved and held closest to his heart. Claude was called home to his heavenly Father after fighting a long battle with cancer, which he so courageously fought to be able to spend time with the ones he loved.
He was a strong, generous man that did his best to help any and all in need. He was also a loyal, dedicated hard worker. He spent 32 years fabricating for Hardinge Inc. and seven years of laboring for Hilliard Corp., but had to retire due to his illness.
He was a member of the Hope Church, Elmira.
Claude is survived and remembered by his spouse, Tina L. Spicer; children, Tanya and Brian Smith, Andrew Spicer and Samantha Pronti, Stuart J. Spicer I, Shawn Spicer and Amanda Gillis, William Heath, all of Elmira; grandchildren, Dylann Spicer, Erika Glosenger, Secerecy Smith, Nicholas Spicer, Nathan (Allen) Spicer, Kobey Spicer, Desten Smith, Oliver, Heath, Peyton, Rose-Marie Spicer, Stuart J. Spicer II; siblings, Joan McKay, Christopher Spicer, Debra Spicer, Kimberlie Suttle, April Spicer, all of Elmira; several loving aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Marcia (Minturn) Spicer and Claude F. Spicer Sr.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 8 from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ivy officiating.
Burial in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa., at the convenience of the family.