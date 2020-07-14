Gary Francis Hatch, 79, of Jesup, Ga. went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020 after an extended illness.
Born June 1, 1941 in Waverly, N.Y., he had a long and fruitful life as a business owner, a sailor, a scout master, a husband and a father. He was a member of Jesup Presbyterian Church and loved his family above all else.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard (Helen) Hatch and Urania Speciale (Thomas), as well as Gail Hatch, his wife of 20 years. He is survived by four siblings: Gail Perry (Bill), Gene Hatch (Lorraine), Richard Hatch (Mary Jo), and Kevin Hatch (Lolita). He has four children: Susan Nobles (Edmund), Richard Hatch (Karen), Cathy Bullard (Randall), and a step-son, Matthew Bullard. He has seven grandchildren: Ashley Johnson (Clifton), Brett Nobles (Molly), Bryan Hatch, Linton Chaffin (Breanna), Jenna Daughtry (Tillman), Madison Bullard and Vance Bullard. He has six great-grandchildren: Hayden Johnson, Dalton Johnson, Kenzie Johnson, Brylee Hatch, Addison Hatch, Ford Nobles, Travis Harris, Mackenzie Snipes, and expected to arrive in November of 2020, Ryleigh Jo Chaffin. He also had many nieces, nephews and other relatives that he loved dearly.
A veteran of the United States Navy, he attained the rank of Petty Officer Third Class while serving on the U.S.S San Marcos. After leaving the service, he completed the General Dynamics apprenticeship program, earning an associate degree in mechanical engineering. He worked in the tool and die industry for many years, eventually founding G&G Tool and Machining Company in Brunswick Ga. in 1981. G&G was acquired by the Rotary Corporation in the 2000s and he continued to serve in an advisory role until his retirement in 2016. He also served as Scout Master for Troop 266 in Brunswick Ga. from 1977-1982.
He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, cousins, ditant cousins and his many nieces and nephews wholeheartedly. Spending time with his family was what he cherished most in life. He will be remembered as patient, understanding, loyal and loving. Gary will be dearly missed.