Mary Ellen (Shay) Starr, 61, of Troy, Pa., passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at her home, following an extended illness.
She was born on Feb. 9, 1958 in Waverly, N.Y., the daughter of Edwin and Lillian (Buck) Shay.
Mary Ellen enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She worked at Arnot Ogden Medical Center as an OR Technician, retiring in 1999.
Mary Ellen is survived by her companion of 20 years, Ronald Nichols, at home; daughter Erin Starr of Elmira, N.Y., daughters and sons-in-law Stephanie and Michael Klym of Spencer, N.Y., and Racheal and Ryan Goddard of Clayton, N.C., son Andrew Nichols of Charleston, S.C.; grandchildren Lily Hayes, Katelyn Klym, Ryker Goddard, and Koltyn Goddard. She is also survived by her mother Lillian Shay of Athens, Pa.; father Edwin Shay of Campbell, N.Y.; brother and sister-in-law Gary Shay and Elaine Foust of Millerton, Pa.; sisters and brothers-in-law Linda and Robin Potter of East Smithfield, Pa., Nancy and David Palmer of Litchfield, Pa., Cindy Shay and Scott Morley of Athens, Pa., and Candy and Tom Hannon of Athens, Pa.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends may call on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary Ellen’s memory to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.