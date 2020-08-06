Charles E. Rice, 93, passed away on July 9, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fla. after an extended illness. He was born in Waverly, N.Y. on November 16, 1926 to Louis and Florence (Barnhart) Rice. He was predeceased by his wife Freda Lesneski Rice on July 3, 2020. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on November 11th of this year.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Rice Robbins. His sister, Phyllis Rice Satterly (Fred), of Zephyrhills, Fla. survives. Charlie is also survived by four children, Margaret (Dino) Allegrucci of Charlotte, N.C.; Louis E. (Kathryn) of Jacksonville, Fla.; Frederick (Cindy Calarie) of Kittanning, Pa. and Kathy (Joel) of Merrimack, N.H.. In addition are seven grandchildren, Daniel Allegrucci; Dr Louis C. Rice; Chelsea Rice; Victoria Maines; Stephanie Rice; Carly Bowser and Alexandria Rice and seven great-grandchildren.
Charlie attended Waverly Schools and worked at a variety of jobs from a young age. He retired from the Sayre Water Company. He and Freda enjoyed dancing with the Soaring Polka Association of Elmira, where they made many friends.
The family would like to thank Marilyn Kalena-Larrison and Linda Gramlich for the excellent care they provided to our dad and their ongoing support to the children during his extended illness.
There will be no services at Charlie’s request. Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y. at the family’s convenience.