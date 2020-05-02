Donald Edward Hoey, Sr., 81, of Waverly, N.Y., formerly Sayre, Pa., went to meet our Lord on Tuesday, April 29, 2020, at Elderwood.
Donald was at Elderwood for rehabilitation following a fall and a broken hip, and contracted and passed on as a result of COVID-19.
Donald was born May 3, 1938 to the late John Lester Hoey and Mary Margaret Hoey in Auburn, N.Y. He graduated in 1955 from West High School and was employed by the Lehigh Valley Railroad, later Conrail and Norfolk and Southern where he retired after 42 years of service. The railroad brought him and his family to Sayre in 1967.
Donald was married to his high school sweetheart, Shirley Elizabeth Jackson, on August 3, 1957 and proceeded to have 6 children. They were married for 48 years. She passed away on September 1, 2005.
He married in 2011 and is survived by his wife, Marlene, of Duryea, Pa.. Also surviving are his children: Margaret Rae and her children, Amy (Chad) Carlisle and son, Lucas; Samantha Rollins and daughter, Raven, all of Dawsonville, Ga.; Timothy Rae, Jr., and daughters, Kelsey and her daughter, Gemma; Tristen, and son, Kaleb, all of Athens, Pa.; Patricia (Andrew) Aronstam of Waverly, N.Y., and their children, Alexandra (Billy) Scheer and children, Kaylin, Liam and Olivia of Cumming, Ga., and Andrew (Courtney) Aronstam and sons, Rorick and Cormac of Waverly, N.Y.; Donald (Phyllis) Hoey, Jr., and daughter, Jennifer Hoey and her daughter, Andraya all of Waverly, N.Y.; Sharon Hoey Schulze of Gainesville, Ga., and son Neal Schulze, of Portland, OR; Karen (John) Devine and children, Ashley (Dennis) and children, Nicholas, Logan and Alexis; and son Dillon, all of Gainesville, Ga.; Jeffrey Hoey of Sayre, Pa., and children, Emily, Jamie and children, Lincoln and Malachi, of S. Waverly, Pa., Joshua (Alisha) and children, Brooklyn, Hunter, Landon, Levi and Lucas, all of Athens, Pa.
Donald is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Terrence and Patricia Hoey, of Auburn, N.Y., and many nieces, nephews and cousins, and special niece, Tina Spinelli of Auburn, N.Y.
Donald was predeceased by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Fanny Hoey, father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Augusta Jackson, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Dorothy Jackson, all of Auburn, N.Y., and great grandson, Maddox Marshall of Athens, Pa.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Donald will be buried alongside Shirley in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Auburn, N.Y., at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service.
Messages of remembrance for Don’s family may be left at www.thomascremationfuneralservice.com.