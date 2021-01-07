Gerald N. “Jerry” Jennings, 82, of Ulster, Pa., passed away on Jan. 2, 2021 at his home. He was the loving husband of Neysa I. (Robert) Jennings. The couple married April 12, 1959 and had 61 happy years together.
Jerry was born on May 17, 1938 in Sayre, Pa., son of the late Cortez and Mary (Smith) Jennings. He was a contractor for many years in the East Smithfield and surrounding areas. Jerry bowled in the leagues at Terrace Lanes in Troy, Pa., and enjoyed attending sporting events where his grandchildren played.
Jerry is survived by his wife Neysa; his children Terry Jennings of Ulster, Leysa (Jim) Woodruff of Sugar Run, Pa., Lori (Linda Tate) Jennings of Sayre, and Linda (Steven) Miller of Laceyville, Pa.; his grandchildren Kevin (Danielle) Woodruff, Nicholas (Ashley) Woodruff, Aaron (Kelsey) Woodruff, Terrance Woodruff, Courtney (Leon) Walter, Tamara (James) White, Hillary (Mark) Crawford, Clinton (Mattie) Crawford, and Rae Lyn Jennings; his brothers Randy (Linda) Jennings of Indiana and Allen Jennings of Spring Lake, Pa.; his sisters Barb Halstead of Houston, Texas, Jean Fethers of Athens, Pa., Joan Feathers of Gillett, Pa., and Juanita (David) Light of Rome, Pa.; his sister-in-law Linda Horner of Batavia, N.Y.; along with several nieces and nephews and 17 great-grandchildren
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Wayne Jennings, his brothers-in-law Melvin Feathers and Charles Robert, and his stepmother Genevieve Jennings.
Family and friends are invited to a gathering at Mt. Pisgah County Park, 2181 Wilcox Drive, Troy, Pa., on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. to celebrate Jerry’s life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s memory to the American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
