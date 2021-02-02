James Elmer Scrivener, age 62, of Sayre, Pa., passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital.
Jim, also known as Slim to his friends, was blessed to have his caring and devoted wife Debbie by his side for nearly 39 years. Jim was born on May 13, 1958. He graduated from Athens High School and then served in the U.S. Navy, which allowed him to be in a boat on the water, his favorite place of all. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed passing on his love of the sport to his many grandchildren. He instilled in them a love of fishing and spending time on the water that they will carry forever.
In addition to his love of fishing, Jim also enjoyed hunting, spending much of the fall and winter months in the woods with his family and friends chasing the elusive white-tailed deer. In his downtime, you could always find him with his best friend and twin brother Johnny as they got ready for their next hunting or fishing adventure. Those that knew him best would describe him as a storyteller, always regaling you with stories of his outdoor adventures, some of which were even true! Jim could tell a story and keep you entertained for hours.
Jim is survived by his wife Debora Scrivener and their four children: Jessica Bubniak (Mark McCormick) of Lock Haven, Pa., Rebecca Apgar (John Apgar) of Waverly, N.Y., Melinda Brown (Neal Brown) of Cocoa, Fla., and James C. Scrivener (Brittany Scrivener) of Barton, N.Y. He is also survived by his many grandchildren: Brayden, Destini, Sierrah, Johnathyn, Maison, Abygale, Caden, Lexi, Skylyn, Dominick, and Anthony. Also surviving are Raymond (Sheila) Scrivener, Diane (Richard) Daniels, Ronald (Sandy) Scrivener, Carl Scrivener, Marlene (Russell) Lantz, and Judy (Jim) Corl, and sister-in-laws Sybil Scrivener and Kim Scrivener.
He is predeceased in death by his father Raymond Scrivener, mother Grace Scrivener (Payne), brothers Steve Scrivener, Dennis (Kathy) Scrivener, and twin brother John Scrivener.
Jim will be missed by many. He was a devoted father and grandfather, and cherished spending time with his family.
The family will be having a private celebration of his life at a later date. Condolences for Jim’s family may be left by visiting www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance provided by Cooley Tioga Point Crematory, Athens, Pa.