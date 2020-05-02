Patricia L. Steck, 92, of Waverly passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Elderwood at Waverly.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Verna Swinko; her husband, Michael Steck; brothers, John and Leonard; and her sisters, Mary, Ann, Helen and Rose.
Patty is survived by her son, Michael (Mary Ellen) Steck of Waverly; grandchildren, Kimberly (Robert) Spallone and Patrick (P.J.) (Amy Hansen) Steck; great-grandchildren, Devon & Niccole Spallone and Natalie & Brianna Steck; great-great-granddaughter, Giavanna Lane; her siblings, Dorothy (Dishy) Restino of Binghamton and Terry Schiavone of Baltimore, Maryland; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Patty graduated from Township High School in Locust Gap Pennsylvania in 1945. Her husband owned and operated Steck Jewelers in Waverly for many years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and doing her crossword puzzles. Most of all she enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren.
A private burial will take place at St. James Cemetery in Waverly next to her husband.