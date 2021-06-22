Marian Jane Carroll Green, 83, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Saturday, June 19, at Elderwood at Waverly after a seven-year battle with Dementia.
She was born March 3, 1938 in Wyalusing Township (Stowell, Pa.) and was the daughter of the late Robert and Katherine Carroll.
Marian was a bank teller for many years at Northern Central Bank in Athens, Pa. She retired a few years early so she and my dad could move to Florida with all the other retired relatives. They really enjoyed their time down there with all the family gatherings and many, many cups of coffee (hot tea for mom), sitting around the table and talking (and my dad eating cookies when my mom wasn’t looking!). After several years of fun down there, they all started heading back north to their hometown for their final resting years.
She was predeceased by her husband John “Jeff” Green, her son Kevin Green, and all of her siblings except the youngest two – Rita (and Joe) of Phoenix, Ariz., and William Carroll of Sedona, Ariz.
Marian is survived by her daughter Shari Green and her son Alex Jeffrey (her #1 grandson), and her son Rick Green, her daughter-in-law Nancy Green and their daughter Morgan Carroll (her favorite granddaughter ever), and many other relatives, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in the near future, as arrangements are incomplete at this time.
If anyone would like to make a donation in our mom’s memory, please consider donating to Elderwood at Waverly, Dementia Unit, for a future ice cream social for the residents and nurses/staff – I mean angels – that took such great and loving care of our mom.
