W. Marshall Dawsey died on August 18th surrounded by his children. He was 87 years old.
Marsh was born July 1, 1933 in Newark N.J., the son of W.L. (Jack) and Eva Gowen Dawsey. He grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from Frankfurt High School in 1951. Marsh attended Pennsylvania State University and graduated in 1955. At PSU he was president of Delta Upsilon Fraternity and active in Skull and Bones society. He met his wife Polly while at PSU, they were married in 1957 at Christ Church Towanda. Polly predeceased him in January of 2011. Upon graduation from PSU, Marsh was commissioned as an officer in the USAF, serving 3 years active duty. These included overseas duty in Morocco, Libya, and Germany.
After discharge from the USAF in 1958, he attended Dickinson Law School graduating in 1961. After passing the bar and completing his clerkship with William Davis, Esq. he began the practice of Law with Romeyn Culver and John Griffin at Culver and Griffin. In 1970 with his friend and Partner John J. Griffin he founded Griffin and Dawsey, incorporating in 1982 with John, Ray DePaola and himself, now GDDJ. He had a very active law career. Early on, he served as solicitor for Towanda Borough, Wyalusing Borough, and many Townships in the area. He served one term as District Attorney of Bradford County and nine years as Bradford County Solicitor. Marsh tried cases in all counties across the northern tier of Pa. from Coudersport to Milford and south to Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and Williamsport. He also tried cases in all courts of the U.S. court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. On numerous occasions he argued cases on appeal before the Supreme Court of Pa., the Superior Court of Pa., and the Commonwealth Court of Pa.
Always active in the community, he served on numerous boards and committees including the United Way for over 30 years and trustee at the Guthrie Clinic for over 30 years. He was a Melvin Jones Fellow and life member of the Lion’s Club, member of the board of directors and past vice president of the Towanda Area School District Foundation, and past president of the Board of Trustees for the Towanda Public Library.
Marshall was also a member of Christ Episcopal Church. He served on the Vestry there and was Senior Warden for many years. He was active in the Diocese of Bethlehem on many committees and served on the Ecclesiastic Court. Marsh enjoyed family and friends, skiing and golf. He was a member of the Pond Hill Yacht Club and sailed his sunfish in races at Lake Wesauking earning titles including being the oldest member to have won a race (he was 79!) and “turtles” for tipping over the most in a season! He was an avid Penn State all sports fan. He held season tickets for Penn State games for over 50 years. He attended every game he could and if he could not attend, he graciously gave his tickets away so that others might share his joy of the game and the Penn State experience.
Marshall is survived by his children John M. Dawsey (Brenda); Dayna L. Dawsey (Bob Williams); Christina Vail (Mark); and Craig Dawsey (Patty Ann); grandchildren, Todd Dawsey, Lauren (Ben) Yates, Katelyn Dawsey (Corey Timek), Jay, Ian, Jordan, Rachel, Sarah Dawsey, Sean and Emma Vail; great-grandchildren, Colin Dawsey, Parker Fleming and Baby Boy Yates; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, August 24th at Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. Private interment will be on Tuesday, August 25th. A memorial is being planned for a later time. Marshall and his family request that contributions be directed to the Towanda Public Library, Cancer Research, or a charity of one’s choosing in memory of Marshall Dawsey. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.