Jay David Schultz, 55, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his home with his beloved family and friends beside him.
For 10 years, Jay bravely fought ALS disease waiting for a cure to be found for him and so many others battling this disease. His determination, bravery, patience, courage and love inspired all and will never be forgotten by all those who knew and loved him.
He was born on December 24, 1964, in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late John W. and Erma (Keir) Schultz.
Jay was first a family man, who loved spending time with his wife, daughters and friends. He was well known for being the life of the party, his infectious laugh, and his sense of humor.
Jay enjoyed hosting gatherings at his and Kelly’s home and just hanging out in his garage with family and friends. Jay was a longtime employee of Friend Laboratory as a Field Technician. He worked for Central New York Oil and Gas starting as an Operator and his final position was as a Corrosion Technician. Jay was also a self-taught Jack of All Trades.
He was a graduate of Athens High School, the Class of the 1984 Bulldogs. While in school, he was an outstanding athlete participating in football and basketball. His true love however was football in which he excelled and received many awards including the MVP Award during his senior year. Many in the area still today will always remember, “Jay Schultz, the high school student, coming down the field in his #24 jersey and that he was a “Standout Athlete.”
Jay continued his love of sports and loved playing basketball with his friends. As his disease progressed, Jay could still be seen playing with one arm. Jay was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan, and as far as he was concerned, that was the only football team in existence. He loved the music from the Rock and Roll Era, enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, camping, and golfing. Jay also was a dog lover and he is survived by his dog that was always at his side, Alli.
He is predeceased by his brother: John Schultz and sister: Mary Faith Schultz.
Jay is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years and caregiver; Kelly (McEwen) Schultz at home, 3 daughters; Megan Schultz (Justin Orcutt) of Athens, Pa., Ashley Schultz of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Madison Schultz of Athens, Pa., sisters; Judy (John) Page of Athens, Pa. and Jenny Schultz (Lynn Backus) of Virgil, N.Y., brothers; Joe (Jane) Schultz of Betterton, MD, Jim (Martha) Schultz of Athens, Pa., and Jeff (Laurie) Schultz of Port Alleghany, Pa., and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. Honoring Jay’s love of sports, the family requests that you wear your favorite sports attire to his visitation and service.
Burial will be Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Jay’s memory to: “Friends of Jay Schultz”, Guthrie Federal Credit Union, 104 North Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840 for the Jay Schultz Memorial Award for a graduating senior of Athens High School.
