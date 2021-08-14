Shirley J. Rose, 56, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, following an extended illness.
She was born on November 16, 1964, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Irene Rose.
Shirley worked as a cook at Robert Packer Hospital for 22 years and was a former member of the Sayre VFW Post 1536. She loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandson. Her thoughts were always of others and was always willing to help anyone in need.
She is predeceased by her niece Tiffany Lee Rose.
Shirley is survived by her son David Dobrzensky, grandson Tyler Dobrzensky, sister Valerie Smith and her husband, Ron, brothers George and David Rose, uncle Dan Rose, nieces Courtni Rose and Nicole and Kim Smith, and nephew Josh Rose.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens.
The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.