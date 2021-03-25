In Loving Memory of our beloved Mother
Beverley Mae Manning Coutts, age 75, of Waverly, New York, passed away on March 23, 2021, with loved ones by her side. She is now in the arms of the Angels.
November 7, 1945 – March 23, 2021
She is survived by her brothers Robert Manning of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Harry Manning of Nacogdoches, Texas. Her sons, Raymond Scroggins (Debbie) of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Warner Scroggins (Sandra) of Nacogdoches, Texas. Daughters, Dannette Dunfee (James) of Sayre, Pennsylvania, and Gail Bennett (Keith Manville) of Rome, Pennsylvania.
She was a loving grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 26. Private services will be held for Family and close friends at Beverly’s residents.
Saturday March 27, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Beverley will be laid to rest in Fairview Church Cemetery in Nacogdoches, Texas at a later date.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting our guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com