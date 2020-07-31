Joan E. Dawson, 65, of Owego, N.Y., formerly of East Smithfield, PA passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Wilson Medical Center, Johnson City, NY.
She was born on April 7, 1955 in East Smithfield, Pa., the daughter of the late Henry L. and Jennie S. (Sargeant) Andrus.
Joan’s priority was always her family and she especially loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
Joan is survived by her husband of 30 years; Duane at home, daughter; Amy Storms of Owego, N.Y. and son; Adam Storms and his fiancé Karen Heim of Owego, N.Y., grandchildren; Tasha and Jordan Koverik of N.C., Tyler and Veronica Northrup of Athens, Pa., Devin Northrup of Fla,, Hunter Lawrence of Cortland, N.Y., Makenzie Storm of Owego, NY, and Abigail Storm of Elmira, N.Y., great-grandchildren; Arria, Nolin, Regan, and Lucca, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Union Cemetery, 205 Peas Hill Road, Milan, Pa. with the Rev. Tim Robson officiating.
Burial will follow the services in Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Joan’s memory to: Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. to help offset the funeral expenses.
