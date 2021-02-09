Henry (Harry) J. Lockwood, 89, of Brantford, Ontario, Canada; Waverly, N.Y.; and Mims, Fla., passed away peacefully in the Brantford General Hospital on Feb. 4, 2021, after a long struggle with Diabetes.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Elsie, and two of their children, Sandra and Robert.
Born in Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada, on March 9, 1931.
Harry is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann Harper Lockwood, whom he married on July 7, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Harry is also survived by two brothers, Bob (Jane) of Dunchurch and John (Carol) of Owen Sound. He was the devoted father of Patricia (Brian), George (Shirley Ann), and stepchildren Robert (Teri) Rumpff, Lawrence (Frances) Rumpff and Gary Rumpff. Loving grandfather of Jennifer (Dave), James, Michelle, Lindsey, Katelynn (Tyler) and Keith. Blessed with many great- and great-great-grandchildren, and a devoted chihuahua, Mitzi.
Harry will be laid to rest at Mount Hamilton Cemetery in the family plot at a later date. Harry requested that the family have a barbecue at his celebration of life, which will be held later this year.
Harry will be remembered fondly for doing what he loved, camping on Oak Hill Road; traveling; winter in Mims; sitting on the deck watching the birds and feeding the squirrels.
Until we meet again.