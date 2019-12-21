Barbara M. Merrill, 81, of Waverly passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly, N.Y.
She was predeceased by her parents, Abram and Bertha Stage Nichols; sister, Joann Nichols; and brothers, Jack, Gary and Fred Nichols.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John Merrill; children, Gregory (Dawn) Merrill of Warsaw, N.Y., Jefferey (Tina) Merrill of Catoosa, Okla., Delores (James) Johnson of Sayre, Pa. and Pamela (Mike) Macumber of Lockwood, N.Y.; siblings, George (Virginia) Nichols of Barton, Lois (Frank) Wasielewski Sr of Waverly, Dorothy (James) Catron of Calabash, NC and Richard (Cooki) Nichols of Waverly; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Barbara retired from Allison’s of Rochester as a Quality Inspector and went on to be the Director of the Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield, Pa. for 12 years. She also worked at the dress factory in Waverly for several years. She was a member and treasurer of the Talmadge Hill Gospel Chapel. Barbara enjoyed baking cakes for weddings and birthdays. She was proud to have made the wedding cakes for all her kids’ weddings. She enjoyed paint by numbers, cross stitching and crocheting. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas and spending it with her family.
A time of calling will be held on Saturday, December 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Talmadge Hill Gospel Church, 1660 Talmadge Hill Road South, Waverly, NY. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Talmadge Hill Gospel Church, 1660 Talmadge Hill Road South, Waverly, NY with Pastor Frank Wasielewski Jr officiating. Burial will be in Halsey Valley Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Barbara’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.