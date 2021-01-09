Elizabeth Ann Taylor-Soules, passed away peacefully at her home in Windsor Gardens, Aurora, CO on December 13, 2020.
She was born in Sayre, Pa. on November 13, 1940 to John S. Taylor and Mildred (Mandeville) Taylor.
Elizabeth (Libby) grew up in Sayre and graduated from Sayre High School in 1958. She attended the Presbyterian School of Nursing in Philadelphia and received her RN degree in 1961. She stayed at Presbyterian Hospital as a labor/delivery nurse and that was her field all through her career.
She did have a period of wanderlust, and went with a friend to work at Queens Hospital in Honolulu for a year in 1963. She then came back to Colorado to ski for a full ski season. She was a waitress at the Vail Village Inn. She finally returned to Denver to finish out her nursing career. In 1976, she went to the Metropolitan State College to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. In 1978 she received her Masters in Nursing from the University of Colorado.
She sat on the Colorado State Board of Nurses for two terms, 1992 and 1994, during her career.
She married Paul Soules in 1994 and they moved to Big Springs, NE for 17 years before returning to Denver in 2012.
Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Barbara Taylor Winter, nieces Elizabeth Winter Temple, wife of Dr. Patrick Temple, Elizabeth Taylor-Eyen, wife of John Eyen, Rochelle Taylor, nephews John Shipman Winter and Robert Lovell Winter, husband of Kelly Kaiser Winter.
She is predeceased by her husband, Paul M. Soules, her parents, also brothers, John Alton Taylor and Donald Mandeville Taylor.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, Pa.
Our website exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.