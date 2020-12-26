Waltraud K. Havens, “Wallie,” of Perinton peacefully passed away Dec. 19, 2020.
With respect to the COVID-19 virus, services will be held privately. For further information on Wallie and her family, please visit www.keenanfuneralhomes.com.
