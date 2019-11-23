A funeral service for Marilyn L. Gillette, 67, of Hornbrook was held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda with Pastor Kitty Keller of the Ulster United Methodist Church officiating. Interment was in the Hornbrook Cemetery, Sheshequin Township. Pallbearers were: Thomas Dickerson, Michael Dickerson, Douglas Gillette and Richard Wilcox.