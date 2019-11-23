A funeral service for Marilyn L. Gillette, 67, of Hornbrook was held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda with Pastor Kitty Keller of the Ulster United Methodist Church officiating. Interment was in the Hornbrook Cemetery, Sheshequin Township. Pallbearers were: Thomas Dickerson, Michael Dickerson, Douglas Gillette and Richard Wilcox.
Gallery collections
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!