Philip J. Horton, 64, of Hillview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Altoona, Pa., died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.
He was born in Altoona, son of the late Paul L. and Mary (Datres) Horton.
Surviving are a sister, Mary Grace Neugebauer (Gerald) of Cresson; a brother, Michael Horton (Mary Grace) of Altoona; a sister-in-law, Judy Horton of Harrisburg; nieces and nephews, Susie Horton, Dorothy Sloter (Barry) and Tammy Jo Stine (Todd), all of Altoona, Gena Neugebauer in Texas, Jerry Neugebauer III (Eunice) in California, Gretchen Snyder (Ben) in Virginia, Greg Neugebauer (Erin) of Ebensburg, Paul Horton (Devon) of Cranberry Township, Chris Horton of Altoona; and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, David Horton and Raymond Horton; and Raymond’s wife, Arlene.
Phil never met a stranger and leaves behind several good friends in the Waverly/Valley area. He was a 1974 graduate of Altoona Area High School and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona. He worked many different jobs, including Leprino Foods, car sales and other businesses in the Valley.
Philip loved his pet cats, music, singing karaoke and drawing beautiful, intricately designed pictures. He will always be remembered for his laugh, humor and his ability to delight others, especially his nieces and nephews, and of his enjoyment of family reunions. He loved attending concerts and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Due to COVID-19, a private family visitation will be held and a funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church for immediate family only.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Arrangements are by the Stevens Mortuary, Inc., 1421 Eighth Ave., Altoona. Condolences may be made at stevensfamilyfuneralhomes.com or the Stevens Family Funeral Homes Facebook page.