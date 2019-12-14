A life well lived is a precious gift of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world A brighter, better place. It’s filled with moments, sweet and sad, with smiles and sometimes tears, with friendships formed and good times shared and laughter through the years. A life well lived is a legacy of joy and pride and pleasure a living, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure…..
Esther M. Wait, 82, a resident of the Guthrie Memorial Skilled Nursing Unit passed away on Thursday morning, December 12, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. Esther was born on October 26, 1937 in Nichols, New York a daughter of Walter and Marion (Tompkins) White. She was a graduate of Owego High School class of 1956. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Esther cherished her family. For many years, she assisted her husband with the operation of the farm in Nichols, Towanda and the Montrose area. Esther was a member of the Valley Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was known as grandma to many of the children. Esther enjoyed painting, cooking, and participating with her friends playing BINGO at Skilled Nursing.
She will be greatly missed by her family: her sons and daughters-in-law, William “Chip” and Theresa Wait of Athens; David and Phyllis Wait of Wysox, PA; James Wait of Pittsburgh, PA. A daughter and son-in-law, Rose and Kenneth Roberts of Ulster. Her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Raymond Kithcart of Rochester, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Pat White of Spring Water, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive. Esther was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her husband Wilford Wait; a daughter-in-law, Theresa Wait; brother, Fred; sisters, Vivian Verno and Mary Bachmurski; brother-in-law, Weldon Wait.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Monday, December 16th from 10 to 12 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of her life will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Adam Hatfield, officiating. Esther will be laid to rest next to her husband Wilford in the Hope Cemetery, Newark Valley. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. With Esther’s love for children, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the youth of the Valley Baptist Church, 211 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 in loving memory of Esther M. Wait.