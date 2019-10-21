Phyllis Smith Updyke, of Waverly, N.Y., went to be with her Lord and Savior On October 17, 2019.
She was born at home in Greens Landing, Pa. on August 24, 1926 to Edward and Dora Kinney Smith. She was the youngest of their eight children. She graduated from Athens High School and immediately took a job in Washington, D.C. with the FBI.
At the end of the war, she moved back home to Greens Landing where she met Willard (Bill) Updyke. They were married and had three children. After the children were in school, she took a job with the Waverly Central Schools where she worked until retirement. She was a member of the Chemung Christian Fellowship Church.
She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and, in earlier years, traveling, and camping, but her greatest joy was being at her home on Talmage Hill with her friends and family.
She is survived by her two sons: Grady (Darlene) Updyke of Waverly and Willard (Juliet) Updyke Jr. of Casa Grande, Az. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Justin (Tina) Updyke, Zachary (Emily) Updyke, and Amanda Barrett: two step-grandchildren, Jake and Fay Flores: six great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and very close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: husband Willard Updyke Sr., daughter Donna Lee Updyke, great-granddaughter Adeline Rose Barrett, brothers and sisters-in-law Leroy (Ethel) Smith, Walter ( Laura) Smith and her sisters and brothers-in-law Anna (Guy) Case, Alta Fleming, Mable (Curtis) Kellogg, Mildred (William) Belcher, and Rheta (Albert) Robertson.
At her request there will be no services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Phyllis’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.