Joyce Ann Gates Ball Patton, 81, formerly of the Athens Township, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Joyce was born on July 18,1938 in Springfield, Pa. to her late parents Dorrance and Helen Gates. She graduated from Tunkhannock High School and retired from the Robert Packer Hospital after working as a unit clerk for many years.
After her retirement she loved to go on cruises. She also was an avid bowler and knitter.
Joyce is survived by her children Pamela (Mike) Felt and Tyna (Ed) Rogers. Her grandchildren Dr. Krista (Dan) Riggs and Kiley Hiley and seven greatchildren.,also her nephews Kevin (Terri) Gates and Ken Gates. She is also survived by brothers Frank (Karen) Gates and Randy (Margaret) Gates and her friends at the Sayre Personal Care home and staff who took wonderful care for her, and special friend Denny.
She is predeceased by her parents, her first husband Raymond Ball, who died on June 17, 1999, and her second husband, who passed away on November 11, 2016. Also a sister, Linda Gates, who passed away on December 26, 2018, and grandson Sean Robinson, who died on December 21, 2012.
Honoring Joyce’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St. Sayre, Pa.