James S. Shumway, 71, of Owego, N.Y., passed away at home on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Strong) Shumway; his son, Christopher Shumway; his brother, Robert Shumway; his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and William Lewis; his three nieces, Rachel and Jeremy Schneider, Theresa and Matt Forsythe, Alysia Lewis; his mother-in-law, Ethel Strong and Eugene Vreeland; his brother-in-law, Harold David and Sheere Strong; his sisters-in-law, Kathy and Richard Lapcevich, Lynda and Mark Stickler; and their families.
He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Harold Strong.
He was born in Endicott, N.Y., on Nov. 14, 1948, the son of the late Francis Stuart and Ruth (Koch) Shumway. After graduation, Jim began work at Stackmore Company in Owego and then continued on to work as Head Building Maintenance Mechanic for Waverly Central Schools, retiring after 38 years of service. He was thoughtful with his engineering skills and enjoyed working with electrical equipment, especially antique radios. Jim was a cat “charmer” and will be remembered for the joy he brought to others as “Santa Claus.”
Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, Route 17c West, Owego, N.Y., on Friday, July 26, 2019 from noon-2 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. with John Vargason offering kind words of comfort.
Those wishing may direct memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.
Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.