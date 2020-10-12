Velda M. Guiles, 73, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Absolute Care in Endicott, New York.
She was predeceased by her parents, Glenn and Dorothy Wright Stilson; her brother, Glenn Stilson; and her significant other, Jerry Wells.
Velda is survived by her children, Bonnie Burbank of Sayre, April Burbank of Waverly, Robert (Donna) Burbank of Ga. and Shawn (timothy) Stark of Waverly; siblings, Donna (Phil) Johnson of Elmira, Katherine Bodine of Elmira, Ralph Stilson of Colo. and Leo Stilson of Elmira; grandchildren, Amanda and Amber Burbank, Michael McKeen, Shane LaFritz, Kelsey Burbank, Marie Willis, Kendra Wakefield and Monica Stark; step-grandchildren, Maria Carpenter, Max Gesford, Dale Gesford and Lance Gesford; 12 great-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Velda worked for many years in the dress factories here in the Valley. She enjoyed sewing and making cloths for the kids and grandkids dolls. She was a very social person and enjoyed tending bar at several local establishments.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Burial will be in Mountain Lake Cemetery in Towanda.