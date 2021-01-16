Broughton, Timothy R., passed in peace Sat., Jan 9, 2021 at the age of 62.
Preceded in death by his father, Donald L. Broughton.
Loving son of Mary K. and Eugene T. Cerutti, Sayre, Pa. Cherished brother of Todd and Kelly Broughton and treasured uncle of Eryn and Gavin Broughton.
Tim will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving son, brother, and uncle and as a happy and outgoing soul. Tim was a Sayre High School graduate and participated in undergraduate studies at Penn State Univ.
Private family services will be held. Donations can be made to St John Lutheran Church, 207 S Hopkins St., Sayre, Pa. or to a Charity of choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. Condolences can be sent to the family via www.wfbrooskfuneralhome.com