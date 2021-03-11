David E. Whitmire, 78, of Sayre passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at home.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wayne and Vida Whitmire; and a sister.
David is survived by his wife, Susan Whitmire of Sayre; son, David Wayne Whitmire of North Carolina; his daughter, Tammy; and two grandsons.
David retired from Ingersoll Rand in Athens after 33 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, panning for gold and metal detecting for treasure. He was also a member of the Athens Fire Department.
At David’s request, there will be no services at this time. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to David’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.