Nancy J. Trout, 69, of Waverly passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her father, Carl Humphrey; and her first husband, Alfred Trout Sr.
Nancy is survived by her husband, David M. Carey of Waverly; mother, Isobel Humphrey of Waverly; sons, Alfred (Sarah) Trout Jr. of Waverly and Jamie Trout of Throop, Pa.; stepdaughter, Marty Plate of Corning; siblings, Dale (Terry Bastian) Humphrey of West Henrietta, N.Y., Carl (Connie) Humphrey of Breesport, Kenneth (Linda) Humphrey of Waverly, Patricia (Ray) Raupers of Chemung and Brian (Nancy) Humphrey of Elmira; along with several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was born and raised in Waverly and graduated from Waverly High School in 1960. Nancy worked for 17 years at Liberty Research in Waverly, worked for several years doing home health care and retired from Elderwood in Waverly as a CNA. She loved her animals and enjoyed her vacations to Las Vegas. She was a member of the Sportsman’s Club.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Jason Burger officiating.
