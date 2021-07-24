Arthur George Barnhardt of Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Robert Packer Hospital with his family surrounding him on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the age of 92. Art was born June 25, 1929 in Hackettstown, N.J., son of the late John Wilson and Florence Mulford Barnhardt.
To Art, his family was his whole life.…especially his wife Thelma, daughter Carol and granddaughter Barbara. Thelma often said he was the most loving man in the whole world! Art worked at Elm Chevrolet for 18 years until he retired, then worked part time at State Line Auto. He was a very hard-working man.
Art resided at Elderwood Nursing home for almost two years and said they always took good care of him. There were several special people at Elderwood that were very close to him, they know who they are, but he loved everyone. Before entering the nursing facility, Art and Thelma resided at Spring View Apartments where they grew very close to many of the residents. They were like one big family.
In earlier years, Art loved hunting and fishing and was a NASCAR fan, with his favorite driver being Dale Earnhardt. He is survived by his wife, Thelma Cooper Barnhardt; daughters, Bonnie Rogers and her children, Barbara, Steven and Jeremy, Debra (John) Barnstead and their children, Scott, Jennifer and Kimberly, and Carol (Mark) Kilmer and their children, Camey, Jeffery and Mandy; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and extended family members.
The family will welcome relatives and friends to Woodlawn National Cemetery, Davis Street, Elmira, N.Y., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. for his gravesite service and military honors. He will be laid to rest immediately following.
