Cynthia “Cindy” Felicita, 64, of Waverly passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her parents, Ellisworth and Wealtha Cole Lantz; husband, Nicholas Felicita; and brothers, Terry Lantz and Eugene Vogle.
Cindy is survived by her children; Natalie Brennan of Sayre, Candice Keene of Waverly, Nealsha (Rob) LaFritz of Waverly, Carla (mike) Mente of N.C., and Nikki Frantz of Waverly; siblings, Jeff Lantz of Waverly, Sheila Liston of Fla., Karen Lantz of Waverly and Dawn Lantz of PA; grandchildren, James (Amanda) Rogers, Deana (Aaron) Cole, Jalisa (Chris) Chandler, Nicholas (Amanda) Felicita, Domenica Felicita, Daimon (Keagan) Brennan, Ryan LaFritz, Shaylynn Keene, Riellie Brennan, Kaleb Brennan, Cooper LaFritz and Dominick Wolcott; great grandchildren, Lily, Cameron, Adrian, KayDence, Layton, Karsyn, Ellie, Ceaira, Ezra, Aria and Maverick; special friends, Lenny, Bonnie, Terri, Debbie (Will) Wood, Shannon Spaulding, Janelle Howe and Pam Kowulich; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cindy graduated from Athens High School and went on to work at ARC in Waverly for 23 years. She enjoyed shopping, taking, pictures, drawing, road trips and going to the races. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and her friends.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Cindy’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.